Virat Kohli Picked to Lead Glenn McGrath's Test Team of The Year 2016

Updated: 30 December 2016 16:01 IST

Virat Kohli was earlier named captain of the International Cricket Conference's ODI Team of the Year 2016

Virat Kohli has been chosen by Glenn McGrath to lead his Test Team of the Year. © AFP

Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath has picked Virat Kohli to lead his Test Team of the Year. The legendary bowler also picked Ravichandran Ashwin in the 12.

The Australian named three Australians -- David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, apart from England's Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow, Kiwi Kane Williamson, Pakistan's Yasir Shah and South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in his 12.

Kohli was earlier named captain of the International Cricket Council's ODI Team of the Year 2016.

Cricket Australia also picked him to lead their ODI Team of the Year.

