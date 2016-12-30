Virat Kohli's Spectacular 2016 In 10 Points

Virat Kohli was the toast of the cricketing world, breaking numerous records in 2016. © AFP
Here are the 10 highlights of Kohli's performance in 2016:
- India played 12 undefeated Tests in 2016 under Kohli's captaincy, scoring series wins over the West Indies, New Zealand and England. India won nine Tests and drew 3.
- Kohli led India to a 4-0 win over England, in a series where he scored 655 runs at an average of 109.16 with a highest score of 235.
- Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, awed by Kohli's batting performance in the fourth Test against England, told NDTV that the Indian Test skipper comes from an 'undiscovered planet'.
- The Delhi batsman had a phenomenal year, hammering three double-centuries, 200 against the West Indies, 211 versus New Zealand and 235 against England.
- Kohli amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests in the year, with an average of 75.93, with four centuries and two half-centuries.
- Kohli became the first Indian player to score two double-centuries in Tests as captain.
- Kohli scored a massive 739 runs in just 10 One-day Internationals at an average of 92.37, the highest average for any batsman in 2016.
- Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 games at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.
- Kohli scored four centuries in IPL 2016, a record untouched by any other player in any T20 tournament in the world.
- He is also the first captain in IPL to score more than 500 runs in three separate seasons.
Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket India England Sunil Gavaskar
