A 34-year-old Virat Kohli showed no signs of tiredness during his unbeaten 166-run knock off 110 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Sunday. The right-handed batter stayed for almost three hours at the crease. While he hit 13 fours and 8 sixes during his marathon knock, 66 of his runs came from running between the wickets. It is well-known to everyone that Kohli is one of the fittest players the world of sports has ever seen. However, the player still, time and again, proves his mettle in crucial situations.

Former Pakistan skipper and batter Salman Butt was in awe of Kohli's fitness and he feels that the India batter is not less than the like of star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He's not less than any Ronaldo of any game. Among all the top fitness freaks sportsmen around the world, he stands right up there. His dedication towards fitness is amazing," said Butt in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Kohli, who was struggling for his form in 2022, turned his performance on its head with his brilliant run in the Asia Cup. What followed was another remarkable performance from the India star in the T20 World Cup that year.

In the recently-concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Kohli scored a total of 283 runs with the help of two centuries. He averaged 141.50 in the series, while his strike rate was 137.38.

"I think Virat Kohli is back to his best, maybe back to his normal. He used to score plenty of runs and hundreds consistently. The way he plays ODI cricket is the absolute way of playing in the format. You make a steady start, play ball-by-ball, put away bad balls and score run on good deliveries. Once fully set, he was consistently able to hit it over the boundary easily. There was a low-risk factor. This shows how much control he has over the game when he is on the song," Butt added.

