Virat Kohli was left stunned after losing his wicket cheaply to Mitchell Santner during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Kohli enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the previous series against Sri Lanka but was completely fooled by a length delivery while batting on 8. The ball from Santner held its line after pitching and Kohli made a complete mess of it. The Indian batsman failed to make any contact and the delivery crashed straight in the off stump. Kohli was taken aback by the lack of movement off the pitch and the surprise was evident from his facial expression.

Kohli was the Player of the Series against Sri Lanka with two massive centuries and even on Wednesday, he started the innings well with a solid cover drive boundary. However, the dismissal meant that India lost two quick wickets after a brilliant 50-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

While India lost wickets at a somewhat regular interval, Gill kept the scoreboard ticking and went on to score his third ODI century. The young opener also became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket and second joint fastest overall – only behind Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

While Zaman achieved the feat in 18 innings, Gill was able to reach the milestone in 19.

Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. India made several changes to the team as Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur were included.

