India's cricketing icon Virat Kohli, who has often been a subject of debate on social media over spending a lot of time in the United Kingdom, is reportedly set to shift base soon. According to Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, the Team India star is looking to shift to the UK soon, with his wife Anushka Sharma, and children. While the details on the topic aren't available yet, Kohli has been spending a lot of time in London with his wife and children, especially since Anushka became pregnant with their second child, Akaay.

Virat and Anushka own a property in London, where they've been spending a lot of time since Akaay's birth. Most likely, the couple would permanently shift in the UK soon.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Kohli, who is 36 years old at present, has already quit T20 internationals. It isn't yet known for how long the batting stalwart plans to play for the Indian team in Tests and ODIs. His form, of late, hasn't been the most promising, prompting discussions among fans and experts over his future with the national team.

Earlier this year, Kohli had spoken of the retirement subject, suggesting once he calls it quits, people aren't going to see him for a while.

"It's quite simple," Kohli had said in a chat with RCB. "I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever.

"So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't."

Advertisement

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.