Away from the cricketing duties after a victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Virat Kohli is back with his family in London, with wife Anushka Sharma and kids. As the Indian cricketing icon enjoys a much-needed time away from the game, he shared a video on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his luxury home in Alibaug, while also taking them through its 12-month journey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli thanked the tea that built his home, and is now eager to spend time there with his family.

"The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can't wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!," he posted on X.

In the video, Kohli could be heard saying: "When I heard the plan, the project in itself is very unique. You have a sense of community, but at the same time, you have your own privacy and access to all the amenities you would need in a holiday home. You also have a world-class spa, right next door, which is the USP for me. So, all of that coming together was a no-brainer for me.

"I love the living space the most and the access to the outdoors from the living space. Aesthetically, the home is done beautifully and is exactly the way I like with regards to interiors and natural light coming in, It's very subtle and classy. The space allows you to just unwind and not worry about anything else."

Virat is expected to remain on a break for a few weeks, and miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka as well. He is next expected to be seen donning he team India whites against Bangladesh in September.