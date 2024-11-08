Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has received a massive praise from India stalwart Virat Kohli. In the foreword section of Maxwell's recently-released autobiography 'The Showman', Kohli hailed him for his historic double century against Afghanistan in a 2023 Cricket World Cup match. Chasing a target of 292 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Australia were tottering at 91 for 7 at one stage. Afghanistan could have sensed victory, but Maxwell's terrific 201 not out pulled off an incredible victory for the chasing team. The Australian star played the knock despite fighting a cramp and that made the innings all more special.

"The whole cricket world was glued to those final stages as he kept bombing sixes on one leg without a helmet too. Going down time and again with cramp, limping for singles - it was compelling drama and so Maxi. When it was over, I texted him along those lines: that he is a freak and a madman. In my view, he is the only player in the world capable of doing what he did. Concluding with such a milestone was perfect, capping an unparalleled knock," Virat Kohli wrote.

"The game was moving so quickly in Afghanistan's direction and knowing their spinners, it would get no easier. Checking in as he and Pat Cummins rebuilt, I said with half seriously that with Maxi there, anything could happen. By the time he reached his century, I genuinely thought he was going to win it. I've seen what it's like when Maxi gets hold of a team and it felt like one of those nights. Yet to think he would end up with a double-century was another layer of unbelievable.

"Twelve days later, in the final, when Maxi threw the ball back in, I instinctively stuck up a hand and blocked it. Earlier in our careers, with so much on the line, you can guarantee there would have been an altercation. But now? We pretended to fight for a second before starting to laugh. That's exactly as it should be - competitive but respectful," he added.

Notably, both Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell have played together for RCB for the past four seasons.