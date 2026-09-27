Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday shattered multiple records held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli smashed a record-extending 55th ODI century as India beat West Indies by eight wickets in the series opener. After breaking Tendulkar's record for being the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs earlier during his knock, the former India captain also overtook the Master Blaster for the most ODI runs in home conditions. Kohli needed 110 runs to surpass Tendulkar, who scored 6,976 runs in 164 ODI matches in India.

Kohli needed just 59 runs to overtake Tendulkar as the fastest batter to score 15,000 runs in the format.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar for multiple major milestone. He is now tied with Tendulkar on 59 List A centuries and is just one hundred away from surpassing the batting great for the most international centuries at home.

Before the match, Kohli had scored 14,941 runs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties to his name. His highest ODI score remains 183.

With the landmark, Kohli moved further clear in second place on the all-time ODI run-scoring list, behind Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs.

Kohli has also enjoyed a prolific record against West Indies, having scored more than 2,200 runs against them in ODIs before the ongoing series.

The milestone came during India's chase of 296 runs, with Kohli joining Shubman Gill at the crease after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32.

India captain Gill also scored a century before beind dismissed for 110. India took 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off only 88 balls (10 fours, 9 sixes) as India scored 300/2 in 41.4 overs in reply to the West Indies' 295/7.

Earlier, a century from Justin Greaves (101) and fifties from John Campbell (62) and Amir Jangoo (58 not out) helped West Indies reach 295 for seven.

(With Agency Inputs)

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