After ending Day 8 on 37 medals, India will aim to add more to its tally, with shooting and athletics in focus. After being assured of three boxing medals, the nation will hope for more, with Kapil Pokhariya, Lovlina Borgohain and Priya playing their respective quarterfinal bouts. The focus will also be on the Shreyas Iyer-led cricket team, which begins its campaign on Monday with a match against Afghanistan in the quarterfinals. In athletics, Parul Chaudhary, who has already claimed a women's 3000m steeplechase bronze, will compete in the women's 5000m final.

India's schedule for Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 (September 28):

3:58 am: Surfing - Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in men's shortboard heats.

4:45 am: Archery - Sahil Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound men's and women's individual round of 32 and round of 16 matches.

6:10 am: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification rapid and team final.

6:30 am: Shooting - Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer in women's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.

6:30 am: Volleyball - India vs Hong Kong in men's volleyball group game.

6:30 am: Shooting - Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.

6:30 am: Squash - India vs China in women's team pool game.

8:00 am onwards: Kurash - Pincky Balhara in women's 78kg quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts.

8:30 am: Squash - India vs China in men's team pool game.

10:00 am: Cricket - India vs Afghanistan in men's cricket quarterfinal.

10:45 am: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual final (if they qualify).

12:00 pm: Squash - India vs Japan in women's team pool game.

2:00 pm: Squash - India vs South Korea in men's team pool game.

2:15 pm: Boxing - Priya vs Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan in women's 60kg quarterfinal.

2:35 pm: Athletics - Seema and Sanya Yadav in women's discus throw final (medal event).

3:09 pm: Athletics - India in 4x100m mixed relay heats.

3:30 pm: Hockey - India vs Bangladesh in men's hockey pool A game.

3:45 pm: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae of South Korea in men's 90kg quarterfinal.

3:53 pm: Athletics - Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles final (medal event).

4:00 pm: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon of South Korea in women's 75kg quarterfinal.

4:03 pm: Athletics - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (medal event).

4:13 pm: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).

4:25 pm: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump final (medal event).

4:35 pm: Athletics - Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m final (medal event).

4:45 pm: Athletics - Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw final (medal event).

4:50 pm onwards: Athletics - Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja in women's 800m heats.

5:13 p.m: Athletics - Seema and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final (medal event).

6:01 pm: Athletics - India in men's 4x400m relay heats.

6:34 pm: - Athletics - India's Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Shivankar in women's 4x100m relay final (medal event).

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals