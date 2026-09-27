Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Asian Games 2026 Men Cricket Quarter-Final: Pakistan take on Hong Kong in the first quarterfinal of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026. The Sahibzada Farhan-led side arrive as favourites for the contest despite the lack of experience within the squad. Pakistan and Hong Kong have met twice in this format, at the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2023 Asian Games, with the Men in Green winning both encounters. Hong Kong, meanwhile, entered the knockout stage of the competition after winning both of their matches.

When will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal take place?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will take place on Monday, September 28.

Where will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal take place?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal start?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will start at 5:30 AM IST and 6 AM PKT. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal match?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarterfinal will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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