Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score Asian Games 2026: Rain threat looms over the first quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition between Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Sahibzada Farhan-led side is favourite to enter the semi-finals, having beaten Hong Kong in their previous two meetings in T20I cricket. Pakistan captain Farhan has shrugged off the lack of experience and backed his squad to step up. If the match is washed out, Pakistan will advance as the higher-ranked side. (Live Scorecard)

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