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Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarter-Final
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score: Rain threat looms over the first quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition between Pakistan and Hong Kong.
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score Updates Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Quarter-Final© AFP
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score Asian Games 2026: Rain threat looms over the first quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition between Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Sahibzada Farhan-led side is favourite to enter the semi-finals, having beaten Hong Kong in their previous two meetings in T20I cricket. Pakistan captain Farhan has shrugged off the lack of experience and backed his squad to step up. If the match is washed out, Pakistan will advance as the higher-ranked side. (Live Scorecard)
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PAK vs HKG Asian Games Cricket Live Score
Down to the last eight - Ten teams have become eight, and the hunt for an Asian Games medal now turns into a knockout. Quarterfinal 1 throws Pakistan against Hong Kong at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, with a semifinal spot up for grabs for whoever comes out on top. Sahibzada Farhan's Pakistan carry the tag of firm favourites into this one, but Yasim Murtaza's Hong Kong are certainly no pushovers at all. Rusty edges - Pakistan's last T20I outing was back in February, a gap stretching close to seven months, and they arrive here with a squad that barely resembles the one that played then. Whether that time away shows up as rust is simply the question hanging over them in a do-or-die. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have shown real fighting spirit. Beating Oman in commanding fashion in the group fixtures would have sent their confidence soaring. Sure, the difficulty level rises sharply from here, but that's exactly the kind of stage they need to test themselves to elevate their game. Fresh faces, same pressure - This isn't the Pakistan squad anyone associates with white-ball dominance. Several of their A-listers are missing, and Sahibzada Farhan leads a group built as much around opportunity as expectation. Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad give the top order some genuine firepower, while Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim offer spin options tailor-made for the low, slow surfaces this tournament has produced so far. Four uncapped players in the squad only sharpen the sense of a side finding its identity in real time, on the biggest stage available to it. Hong Kong's threat - Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan remain the two names capable of hurting any attack on their day with the bat, and neither would want the inexperience of the occasion to get to them. Behind them, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana and Ayush Shukla have held things together with the ball, chipping away at wickets steadily, and they will want that intensity to hold up here. Hong Kong won't out-muscle Pakistan, but their template is clear - to keep wickets in hand, use the spinners to squeeze, and back themselves to get the job done. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, recent first) - PAK - WLWLW | HK - WLWLW. A ground still finding its feet - Korogi Sports Park was a baseball field until March this year, and that history shows. The hybrid surface has hosted a handful of internationals, and every sign points to a pitch that rewards patience over power. Group-stage totals in Nisshin have stayed modest across the board. Hong Kong were bowled out for 81 against Malaysia, and Oman managed just 80 in their loss, hardly numbers you'd associate with a flat belter. 149 is the highest first-innings total here so far, and chasing anything beyond 120 has been a proper struggle for any team. Rain in the picture - Typhoon Dujuan tore through the Kanto region just a few days back, dumping heavy rain and whipping up violent winds along the eastern coast, and the fallout has not quite cleared the system yet. There is heavy rain predicted during match hours, with the forecast pegging the chance of precipitation at around 90 per cent. And no team would like to see the end of their campaign through a washout. So here's hoping the weather holds up and we get a complete game of cricket.