David Miller and Temba Bavuma smashed centuries for South Africa as Australia once again was exposed against spinners to lose the second cricket ODI by 32 runs on Sunday. South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Miller hit a belligerent 142 runs off 93 balls to notch his eighth ODI hundred and Bavuma scored 103, his sixth century in the 50-over ODI format, as South Africa finished at an impressive 365-9. Australia's Jack Edwards, playing in only his second ODI, grabbed 5-67 and Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Aiden Markram off the first ball for a golden duck, took 3-70, also in 10 overs.

Australia, which preferred to chase for the second straight game after winning the toss, was 333 all out in the final over.

Just like in the Durban opener, where Australia lost by 67 runs, the visitors squandered a rollicking start to the chase by captain Mitchell Marsh (84) and Travis Head (84) .

The pair combined in a 130-run opening stand in 17 overs before Australia struggled against Keshav Maharaj (2-54) and Markram (1-55) with captain Bavuma fully utilizing the 30 overs of spin option.

Xavier Bartlett (50 off 28) gave a late counterpunch in the death overs to reduce the margin of defeat and damage the figures of third spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2-70), who was smacked for 19 runs in his last over.

Sunday's game marked the annual Pink Day fixture, which raises money for cancer research and treatment. Miller wore the name of his mother Jenny, a breast cancer survivor, on the back of his jersey.

Australia, which hasn't won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa since 2014, will look for a consolation win in the last game on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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