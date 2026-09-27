Babar Azam endured a disappointing return to Pakistan's domestic first-class cricket, failing in both innings of an Abbottabad Presidents Cup match on Sunday in his first red-ball appearance at this level in more than six years. Babar was dismissed for four on the fourth and final day, trapped leg before wicket by Pakistan teammate Faheem Ashraf while playing for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). The former Pakistan captain had also failed in the first innings, scoring 12 before being caught at short mid-wicket off a short-pitched delivery from pacer Arshad Iqbal.

Babar Azam dismissed by a bouncer in his first domestic match after 7 years. pic.twitter.com/qwYkcfJJun — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 26, 2026

Babar's twin failures triggered sharp reactions on social media, with critics questioning his form and approach, while his supporters defended the star batter.

First innings - 12 runs.

Second innings - 4 runs.



BABAR AZAM'S RETURN TO DOMESTIC CRICKET TURNS INTO A NIGHTMARE. pic.twitter.com/GIzuc7mTFR — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 27, 2026

There had been considerable anticipation surrounding Babar's first appearance in a domestic first-class match since December 2019, with a decent crowd turning up at the picturesque Abbottabad ground to watch him bat.

However, they were left disappointed on both occasions.

In contrast, young Pakistan batter Abdullah Fazal, who was sent home from the West Indies tour in August because of a back spasm, struck a brilliant triple century for State Bank in Islamabad on Saturday.

The selectors did not pick Babar and several other senior players for the Asian Games cricket event in Japan.

Pakistan's next international assignment is a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home next month, followed by a two-Test home series against the same opposition in November.

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