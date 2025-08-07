Indian cricket team fast bowler Harshit Rana opened up about his heated exchange with Mitchell Starc during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Harshit barraged Starc with multiple bouncers and left the Australia cricket team star slightly rattled. However, he smiled at his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate and said - “Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I've got a long memory”. The rivalry went on for quite a few overs before Harshit ultimately dismissed Starc for 26. Harshit opened up about the entire exchange and revealed how Virat Kohli and KL Rahul kept encouraging him from the slips.

“I bowled a bouncer at him after a long time. One of them hit his helmet. When he sledged, I just laughed it off. But while I was walking back for my run-up, I was like 'mar gaya. Ab ye maarega mujhe bouncer' (I'm dead, now he will bowl bouncers at me). And then, from behind, Virat bhai and KL bhai kept shouting 'maarta reh, maarta reh, idhar hi maar isko' (keep hitting him at the same spot!). I was like ‘Bhaiya aap toh khel loge, mere lagegi sar pe!' (You both will play him easily, I'll get hit on the helmet!),” Harshit said as he recalled the moment on the BeerBiceps podcast.

“He actually hit me on the helmet in the second Test,” he added.

Harshit had a topsy turvy journey with the Indian cricket team. He got opportunities in Australia with some performances earning him a lot of praise. However, he has been in and out of the team since then.

In the recently concluded Test series against England, he was included in the squad as a cover. However, he was released thereafter. When it comes to white-ball cricket, he remains a part of the squad and was a member of the team that clinched the Champions Trophy.