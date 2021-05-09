India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Sunday to salute the frontline workers for putting their "lives at risk" to save others. The couple also thanked the people who helped each other in these "difficult times". "I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication," Kohli wrote in his tweet.

"I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other in every possible way. India is grateful to have heroes like you. Jai Hind," he added.

Anushka, in her tweet, called the frontline workers the "real heroes".

"We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation," Anushka tweeted.

On Friday, Kohli and Anushka organised a fund-raising campaign for COVID-19 relief support in the country. The couple donated Rs 2 crore and urged their fans to come forward and donate to help those who are suffering from coronavirus in the country.

The campaign received a total of Rs 3.6 crore in donations within 24 hours and both Kohli and Anushka thanked their fans on social media.

After the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely, Kohli returned to Mumbai and started working to provide help to those who are affected by COVID-19.

"Meeting our Captain...Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief... No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!!" Rahul N Kanal, a member of Yuva Sena had tweeted.

Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore had pledged to provide financial help to contribute for the infrastructure related to oxygen support to aid the country's fight against the coronavirus.