Away from the game of cricket, Virat Kohli celebrated his 6th wedding anniversary with his wife Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2023. Kohli, who hasn't stepped on the cricket field since the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, is enjoying his time away from the game. On Monday, the cricketer and his actress wife organised a party, celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures from the party which included some friends and members of the family. Even Virat took to social media to share a beautiful picture from the occasion.

"Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+infinity of love with my numero uno," Anushka captioned the post.

From the pictures shared on social media, it was clear that only friends and family members of the two attended the party. Be Kohli's teammates from the Indian cricket team or Anushka's peers from the film industry, none could be seen in the pictures.

Here are some of the other pictures from the wedding anniversary party:

Wedding anniversary special photos of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/AHcKUi9xMi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2023

Both Virat and Anushka have kept their personal affairs private, away from the eyes of the public since the beginning. It was the same case with the two were dating each other and when they got married. When the couple tied the knot six years ago, it was a private ceremony in Italy, attended only by close friends and relatives.

The couple had taken to Twitter and announced on their respective social media accounts with the message that read, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey".

As for the cricketing front, Kohli is expected to return to the field as India take on South Africa in a Test series, starting December 26.

