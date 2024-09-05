Days after a video showed former India batter Vinod Kambli struggling to walk due to health issues, a new clip has emerged in which he describes him as "fit and fine". The latest video is reportedly from Kambli's meeting with his school mate Ricky Couto and First Class Umpire Marcus Couto. In the video, Kambli added that he is doing good. The video comes as a big relief for Kambli's well-wishers however NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of both the videos.

"I'm good," said Kambli in the latest video while giving a thumbs-up sign. "By the grace of God, I'm surviving. I'm fit and fine. I'm ready to bat at No. 3 (jokingly). I'll hit the spinners outside the ground like we used to play at Shivaji Park!" he added.

After facing some health issues, former Indian cricketer, #Vinodkambli is fit and fine, and doing well. His school mate, Ricky Couto and First Class Umpire, Marcus Couto spent 5 hrs with him yesterday during which he was in good spirits and spoke to several other friends as well. pic.twitter.com/e79LpBKRoc — Rameshwar Singh (@RSingh6969a) August 9, 2024

Vinod Kambli's previous video had left social media users in shock. Kambli was seen struggling to walk properly in the clip as people had to give him support and remove him safely from the road. Kambli looked slightly disoriented and he was finding it quite difficult to find his balance. While some social media users speculated that he was drunk in the video, many others said that he has been physically unwell for some time and his deteriorating health resulted in his inability to move properly.

Vinod Kambli urgently needs assistance. I sincerely hope someone from Indian cricket steps forward to help him. It's heartbreaking to see him in this condition.pic.twitter.com/hWkew6Lxsm — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 6, 2024

Kambli has played more than 100 ODIs for India and 17 Test matches. The talented left-hander slammed almost 10,000 runs in First Class cricket with a best individual score of 262.