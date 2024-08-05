India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh may have been the talk of the town following India's victory over Great Britain in the quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics 2024, but opposing goalkeeper Ollie Payne also made headlines. The Great Britain goalkeeper was under the microscope, as he was initially allowed to keep an iPad with him during the shootout, which was protested by the Indian team. The referees - who have come under scrutiny from Hockey India - then decided to confiscate the device, before India took their second penalty.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey voiced his opinion on the incident, calling it a disturbance that must be avoided,

"According to the rules, notepads should not be kept on the side where the shootout is happening. This can cause a disturbance. Such high-level matches require more careful umpiring," said Tirkey.

Former Olympic medalist Gagan Narang took to social media to credit support staff member Shivendra Singh, who had spotted the Great Britain team using the iPad during the shootout.

"Without taking anything away from the players, Shivendra Singh's keen observation skills during the shootout played a huge role in having an iPad taken off the field of play," wrote Narang.

"Such efforts by the backroom staff deserves boundless praise," he added.

Hockey India raise concern regarding refereeing

Hockey India also released a statement on Sunday, highlighting serious concern regarding the standard of umpiring and decision-making at the Olympics. Hockey India raised concerns regarding the inconsistent usage of video reviews in the case of defender Amit Rohidas being shown a red card, as well as the use of the iPad by Ollie Payne.

Statement:

Inconsistent Video Umpire Reviews

Hockey India highlighted the inconsistent application of video umpire reviews, particularly pointing to the red card decision against an Indian player (Amit Rohidas). This inconsistency has eroded trust in the video review system among players, coaches, and fans.

Rohidas was shown a red card after the video umpire made a subjective decision that the stick was a deliberate attempt to hurt a player by raising the stick. Many observers felt that Rohidas's action was part of his biomechanical movement and not deliberate.

Coaching During Shoot-Out

Another point of contention was the coaching of the Great Britain goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out. Such actions are seen as a breach of fair play and have raised questions about the integrity of the match, Hockey India said in its statement.

Use of a Video Tablet by Goalkeeper

The use of a video tablet by the Great Britain goalkeeper during the shoot-out has also come under scrutiny. This unusual practice has raised concerns about adherence to the rules and the fairness of the competition.