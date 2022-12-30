Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash on Friday morning, is currently under observation at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant, who was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident. The player had to break the windscreen of the car to escape after the vehicle had caught fire. Now, a video of Pant, moments after the crash, has been doing the round on social media. In the video, Pant can be seen with a bloodied face, with a blanked wrapped around him.

Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, had confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

He has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. There could be a fracture in his leg and he is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Dr. Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital said that Rishabh Pant has minor injuries and is currently being treated for injury around his waist. He is out of danger and conscious.

