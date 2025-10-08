Zubin Bharucha, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Director of High Performance, has urged the Indian selectors to fast track 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the men's senior team, by giving the example of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. Vaibhav has become a household name ever since he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut earlier this year. He became the fastest Indian centurion in the tournament's history, achieving the landmark off just 35 balls. In a recent interaction, Bharucha requested the selectors to "blood" Suryavanshi into the senior team immediately, just like Tendulkar all those years ago.

"He should be blooded into the senior team immediately, like Sachin was all those years ago. They have to blood this guy immediately, boss, because he is in another zone only. At least send him on an India A tour. Send him to India A immediately. I'm telling you, this Australian attack that is here, bowling to India A guys, he would have got a double hundred," Bharucha told the Times of India.

Bharucha also recalled how Suryavanshi rattled England pacer and RR teammate Jofra Archer in the nets during a practice session.

"He smoked Jofra Archer in the nets. Jofra Archer, when he bowls in the nets, he's a demon. He never bowls a warm-up ball when the batter is there. He absolutely charges in. And actually, Jofra Archer knocked off Steve Smith's head in a practice session we had before the Ashes. Smith was struggling against him. From that day onwards, he never went inside the net when Jofra was bowling.

"When he was bowling to Vaibhav, I was scared, and this boy hit one shot on the back foot, and it went out of the stadium. All the coaching staff, even Jofra, were stunned," he said.

Recently, Suryavanshi added another accolade to his name by smashing the fourth-fastest Youth Test century in history with his 78-ball ton for India U19 against Australia U19.

He became the only batter in history after Brendon McCullum to hit two men's U19 Test centuries in less than 100 balls.

(With IANS Inputs)