It was less than a month ago that it looked like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could do no wrong. It was hardly a surprise when the 15-year-old sensation was included in the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. A sensational show in IPL 2026 earned him his maiden senior team call-up for the upcoming series against Ireland and England as well. During the IPL, the youngster looked completely unstoppable as he claimed the Orange Cap with 776 runs from 16 matches. Star pacers like Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah could only watch helplessly as Sooryavanshi slammed them for massive sixes. However, the story after the IPL has not been quite as positive as the youngster would have hoped.

In his three matches for India A so far, he has failed to score a single half-century. The pattern has been more or less identical in every game: a strong start, a few glorious boundaries, but no big knock. Across three innings, he has scored 14, 44, and 21, with the youngster getting dismissed by Sahan Arachchige during the game against Sri Lanka A on Monday.

The youngster was given a second opportunity to win the game for his side with 17 runs needed in the Super Over. However, pressure got the better of him as he managed to score just 6 runs off 3 balls.

Cracking just a single boundary, the 15-year-old could not get his team across the line with the match hanging in the balance. What made the defeat more unfortunate was the post-match emotions boiling over, leading to a heated altercation between Sooryavanshi and a Sri Lanka A player.

Post-IPL 2026 Troubles

The knock against Sri Lanka A on Monday perfectly depicted Sooryavanshi's struggles in the ongoing tri-series. It was a brilliant start by the opener, who took fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara to the cleaners with a six and two boundaries in the second over. It was trademark Sooryavanshi-he looked completely at ease and set for a huge milestone.

However, Sri Lanka A adapted quickly, and captain Sahan Arachchige introduced himself into the attack. The introduction of the spinner meant that Sooryavanshi needed to generate his own pace, which ultimately proved to be his downfall. An inside-out shot ended up as a total miscue, and Wanuja Sahan made no mistake in completing an easy catch.

Even in the tri-series opener, it was his knack for playing expansive shots early in the innings that led to his downfall. He looked in good touch but ended up getting caught at mid-on after failing to connect properly with a delivery from Mohamed Shiraz. Against Afghanistan, he looked destined for a well-earned half-century, but his attempt to break the shackles resulted in another easy catch off a short ball from fast bowler Abdul Rahman Ahmadzai.

Reality Check For The Sensation?

With the IPL hangover still fresh, the transition to ODI cricket has not come easily to the teenager. In the 50-over format, Sooryavanshi has much more time to settle down and construct an innings. However, he has looked hell-bent on providing an explosive start, and a lapse in patience and concentration has heavily contributed to his dismissals.

This is also arguably the most pressure the youngster has faced during his short but glittering cricket career. With the majority of media coverage centered around him, all eyes were on Sooryavanshi from the moment the series started. Every shot is analyzed, every movement tracked with extreme interest, and every failure studied under a microscope. It feels like the natural tax for a star who now carries the moniker of "India's future superstar."

This series has now become the true test of Sooryavanshi's mettle - both as a cricketer and as a professional. The weight of expectations is heavy on his shoulders, and the lack of a big score has not helped his case. There is absolutely no question about his raw talent, but one defining question remains: how will the youngster cope when the limelight gets a bit blinding?

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