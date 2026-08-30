Vaibhav Sooryavanshi experienced a new high at the tender age of 15 as he took charge as captain of the East Zone team during their Duleep Trophy semi-final match against Central Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday. The young batter, who had been appointed vice-captain ahead of the tournament, had to step up into the leadership role after regular skipper Ishan Kishan suffered a hand injury. The unexpected turn of events occurred during the 19th over of Central Zone's first innings. Kishan took a hard hit to his right wrist while keeping wickets. After receiving immediate treatment on the field from team physios, Kishan was forced to walk off for further medical assessment and was later seen on the sidelines with his wrist heavily strapped.

With Kishan off the field, Kumar Kushagra took over the wicketkeeping duties, while the captaincy was handed to Sooryavanshi. Taking charge of a senior First-Class team at just 15 years old marks a major historic milestone this early in his career.

Sooryavanshi's original appointment as vice-captain had generated discussion among domestic cricket fans, but East Zone selectors stood firmly by their decision, clarifying that the move was meant to groom the teenager for long-term development rather than short-term leadership needs. Having made his First-Class debut in early 2024, Sooryavanshi is playing in only his second Duleep Trophy match and tenth First-Class game overall.

CAPTAIN VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI



- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently leading the Easy Zone team in Duleep Trophy. pic.twitter.com/cGaFDpceMD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 30, 2026

Despite being the youngest player on the field, Sooryavanshi was tasked with managing a side filled with experienced international and domestic players like Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Abhimanyu Easwaran. It was a rare occasion to see a player of his age being given the task of managing East Zone's bowling attack, which pushed Central Zone to 81/3 by the lunch break.

Regardless of how quickly Ishan Kishan recovers, the match serves as another defining moment in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise through the ranks of Indian cricket.

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