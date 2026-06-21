Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action | India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming | Tri-Nation Series Live Telecast: Smarting from an ill-tempered defeat in their previous meeting, India A will look to settle scores when they take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-series on Sunday, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to be in the spotlight once again. Tempers had flared after Sri Lanka A edged India A in a Super Over in their last league game in Dambulla, with Sooryavanshi involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage at the end of the match. (India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Updates)

When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final match take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final will take place on Sunday, June 21.

Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final match be held?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final match?

In India, India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final live telecast will happen on the Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 Final will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.





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