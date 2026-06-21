India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score Tri-Nation Series Final: Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to steal the spotlight once again as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the grand finale of the Tri-Nation Series. Tempers flared during their previous meeting last week, where Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage immediately after India A suffered a dramatic Super Over defeat. While it remains to be seen whether both sides have moved on from that fiery episode, the spotlight will be firmly fixed on the young opener, who has recently come under intense scrutiny for both his batting form and his temperament. (Live Scorecard)