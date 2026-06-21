India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score Tri-Nation Series Final: Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to steal the spotlight once again as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the grand finale of the Tri-Nation Series. Tempers flared during their previous meeting last week, where Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated on-field altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage immediately after India A suffered a dramatic Super Over defeat. While it remains to be seen whether both sides have moved on from that fiery episode, the spotlight will be firmly fixed on the young opener, who has recently come under intense scrutiny for both his batting form and his temperament. (Live Scorecard)
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: Will Sooryavanshi bounce back?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked scratchy in India's must-win game against Afghanistan A in the last outing, surviving a few anxious moments before making 38, and the onus would be on him to bounce back in style.
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: Sooryavanshi's ongoing struggles
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, smashing 776 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike-rate of 237.31, including 72 sixes. Coming to Sri Lanka after riding the IPL high and a maiden India call-up, Sooryavanshi has found the slow pitches in Dambulla a bigger test, with the conditions curbing his natural strokeplay. The flamboyant left-hander has not quite been able to convert his starts. In four matches so far, he has scored 14, 44, 21 and 38.
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: Quick recap of the scuffle
After the game was tied at the end of 50 overs, Sri Lanka A scored 16 in the Super Over and then restricted India A to nine, with rookie pacer Kugathas Mathulan, a slinger in the mould of Matheesha Pathirana, keeping Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge quiet. The tension spilled over after the match ended. Halambage and Wanuja Sahan were seen exchanging words with the departing Indian batters, with visuals showing Shedge pointing his bat towards Halambage before Sooryavanshi turned back and got into a heated exchange with the Sri Lankan player.
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: Heated scenes in last game
Tempers had flared after Sri Lanka A edged India A in a Super Over in their last league game in Dambulla, with Sooryavanshi involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage at the end of the match.
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: India A eye revenge
Smarting from an ill-tempered defeat in their previous meeting, India A will look to settle scores when they take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-series Sunday, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to be in the spotlight once again.
IND A vs SL A, Final Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tri-Nation A series final between India A and Sri Lanka A, straight from the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Stay tuned for all the live updates.