Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's magic hasn't just spread across India but all over the cricket-playing world. As England took on New Zealand in the first Test of the 3-match series at Lord's, one of the rain breaks saw the Rajasthan Royals youngster becoming the topic of a discussion in the commentary box between former cricketers Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain, and Simon Doull. Sooryavanshi, who ended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with 776 runs to his name, has enthralled even non-Indians with his exploits.

The conversation started when Ward put forward the idea of opening the batting in Test cricket with Sooryavanshi. While the 15-year-old batter's mention made Hussain chuckle, Doull took it far more seriously, saying such a day might not be too far.

Doull, a former New Zealand bowler, said: "He can't be far away. He can't be far away. It's phenomenal, watching that. Leading run-scorer in the tournament. I don't know how many awards he got in the backend of the competition. But it's phenomenal for a 15-year-old kid. It was great to watch. I don't know who they will replace, but they have to find room for him somewhere."

"Open the batting with Sooryavanshi!" pic.twitter.com/PL21ZRvWFA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 4, 2026

Sooryavanshi Set To Earn Maiden India Call-Up

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting takes place for the Ireland and England tour on Saturday, it has been reported that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be handed his maiden senior India call-up. Plenty of changes are expected to be made in the Indian T20I squad, with Shreyas Iyer being named the new captain, as he makes his return to the team in the shortest format.

The BCCI is expected to test a few rookies against Ireland, hence, Sooryavanshi is likely to be given the nod by the selectors. If the teenage opener does get included, he would go on to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the youngest player to have been picked for the senior Indian men's team.

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