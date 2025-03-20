Australian opener Usman Khawaja has stirred controversy for allegedly faking an injury and attending an F1 Grand Prix race in Melbourne on weekend. As per the claim, the southpaw missed Queensland's Sheffield Shield match due to a reported hamstring injury but attended the Australian Grand Prix. However, according to Queensland's Head of Elite Cricket Joe Dawes, there was no injury to the player. Dawes also expressed 'disappointment' for the fact that Khawaja didn't show up for the match vs South Australia, that took place between March 15 to 18.

"Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection," Dawes told News Corp as quoted by The Indian Express.

"That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned. I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It's just disappointing he didn't play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to.

"I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play. I think we are disappointed he did not play the game against South Australia. That's the decision he made and he has communicated some of the reasons for that in the public. Hopefully he will make that decision to make himself available (for the final) for next week and we will make that decision on Friday." Dawes added.

Queensland Cricket Deputy Chair Ian Healy said that he spoke to Cricket Australia regarding the matter.

"I'm glad I didn't have my television on (to see him at the F1)," Healy told SENQ. "Cricket Australia should feel a little under the pump with this, I spoke with them, and they weren't aware of Queensland's concerns with him not playing for Queensland, they wish we would have rung them earlier," he added.

Queensland's match vs South Australia ended in a draw and the side made it to the final of the tournament. The same teams will be coming up against each other in the summit clash, starting March 26.