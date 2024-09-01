It has been a tough couple of years for the Pakistan cricket team as they crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stages and recently, they slumped to a disappointing Test defeat against Bangladesh. During their disappointing run in the T20 World Cup, they were stunned by USA before losing to India. The recent loss against Bangladesh prompted massive criticism from both fans as well as experts with former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Asif making a massive prediction.

Asif went on to say that Pakistan will lose to USA once again in the 2026 World Cup if they do not improve their performances.

“We lost to the USA, who are playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time. They didn't even qualify, they played because they were the hosts. The way the situation is going at this moment, the USA will beat Pakistan in the next World Cup, in 2026. I'll guarantee you that,” Asif said on the YouTube podcast ‘The Nakash Khan Show'.

Asif also said that Pakistan need sweeping changes in order to improve their situation including their captain, coach and players. He added that Pakistan should plan for the next two years and identify the squad that they want to invest in.

“Before the 2026 World Cup, we have to change the captain, coach and the players. There needs to be planning for the two years that this is the team, this is the 20 players we want to work with. But we are repeating the same things, which is why I am telling you this,” he said.

“When the likes of India, and South Africa are moving forward in the next two years, we are still in the same spot,” he added.

Advertisement