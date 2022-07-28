Sri Lanka completed a massive 246-run win in the 2nd Test match over Pakistan to draw the two-match series 1-1. Pakistan had chased down a huge total in the fourth innings to win the first Test but it wasn't to be this time around as Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings. Ramesh Mendis ended the match with 9 wickets, 1 more than Jayasuriya.

It was a dominant performance by the hosts with both bat and ball, which has now helped them move back to the third spot in the World Test Championship points table.

In the updated Test Championship points table, The Lankans moved back to the third spot with 53.33 percentage points. India are fourth with 52.08, while Pakistan have slumped to the fifth spot with 51.85 percentage points.

South Africa and Australia continue to remain in the first and second positions respectively, and stay on course for a meeting in the final of the second cycle of the World Test Championship next year.

Sri Lanka's win is a big boost to the team as they have now managed to come back from a loss to draw a series in two back-to-back rubbers. They had beaten Australia in the 2nd Test of that series to make it 1-1, before repeating it against Pakistan.

Babar Azam was once again the leading light for the Pakistanis. The team's overdependence on the captain for runs is becoming a problem now, especially with Mohammad Rizwan failing to deliver regularly in red ball cricket.