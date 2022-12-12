England wrapped up the Test series against Pakistan by winning the second Test match at Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Mark Wood was the star for the visitors as he picked up 4 crucial wickets in the second innings as Ben Stokes's team edged the hosts by 26 runs in a tense finish. The match was set up for Pakistan by debutant leg spinner Abrar Ahmed, who picked up 11 wickets over the the two innings, but the batters couldn't rise up to the challenge.

Pakistan's second loss in the series means they are down to the sixth spot, while England's great run under Ben Stokes have taken them up to the fifth spot. India continue to occupy the fourth place in the rankings behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

They will have a chance to rise up when they take on Bangladesh in a two-match away Test series this month.

A 2-0 win will improve India's chances of making the WTC Final for the second straight season. They have a tough challenge at home next when they host WTC points table leaders Australia.

