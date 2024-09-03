Bangladesh unlocked a historic feat on Tuesday as they defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the second Test of the two-match series. With this win, Bangladesh swept away the the series with 2-0 scoreline, which also turned out be their first-ever clean sweep against an Asian side in their own home. Pakistan, who were keen to make a strong comeback after facing defeat in the first Test by 10 wickets, failed to live up to the expectations in the second match of the series.

This loss had some adverse effects to Pakistan's World Test Championship standings as they remain static on the eighth position (second last) with 16 points in seven games.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are at the sixth place with 33 points in six matches. Team India is currently at the top of the table with 68.52 points in 9 games while Australia have taken the second spot with 62.5 points in 12 matches.

Talking about the match, chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Bangladesh achieved the target for the loss of four wickets with Zakir Hasan (40), skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) the main run-scorers.

Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (unbeaten on 21) brought the tourists home to spark jubilation among the visiting squad.

Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets for a landmark first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Pakistan scored 274 and 172 in the second Test while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das's 138 rescued Bangladesh with the bat before fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) wrecked Pakistan on Monday.

This is only Bangladesh's third away series win in 33 attempts, having also beaten the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago.

(With AFP Inputs)