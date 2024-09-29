Sri Lanka continue their rampant run under the guidance of Sanath Jayasuriya, completing a 2-0 sweep against New Zealand. After winning the first match in Galle by 63 runs, Sri Lanka hammered the Kiwis by an innings and 154 runs, securing one of their biggest wins in Test history. Courtesy of the 2-0 clean sweep against New Zealand, the Lankans strengthened their hopes of a top-2 finish in the World Test Championship standings, though India and Australia occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots at present.

With the series win, Sri Lanka's win percentage went up to 55.56 in the WTC standings, giving them a realistic chance of dislodging Australia (PCT of 62.50) in the remainder of the WTC campaign. Australia are yet to square off against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in November. The result of the series would give the Lankans a better understanding of their WTC fate.

New Zealand has slipped to seventh place with three wins and five losses in eight Tests, with a PCT of 37.50.

The Asian side has four Tests left, two against South Africa away from home in November-December this year and two home Tests against Australia in January-February next year, as per Wisden.

To make it to the top two, SL must finish with a PCT higher than either India or Australia. Overtaking Australia would be much easier since they are below India in the table and them playing Tests against Lanka would help the island nation alot in impact the point percentage if they win the series.

Sri Lanka's debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took six wickets to help his tea secure a histori win

New Zealand's lower order did put up some fight after resuming at 199-5 to reach 335-8 at lunch in their second innings in Galle, but couldn't prevent a series defeat.

The Black Caps had been all out for just 88 in their first innings on Saturday with Sri Lanka, who made 602-5 declared batting first, enforcing the follow-on.

Advertisement

Peiris, who had taken three second-innings wickets on Saturday, trapped Tom Blundell lbw for 60 early in the first session, ending a 95-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell Santner helped craft a solid partnership before the gutsy Phillips fell on 78 when he mistimed a shot to long-on, giving Peiris his fifth wicket. Peris dismissed Santner for 67 to bag his 6th wicket of the innings and wrap up the win for his team

Sri Lanka could have wrapped up the series 2-0 in the morning session but for a succession of dropped catches.

Kamindu Mendis dropped Patel on two at second slip and let Santner off on 36 in the covers. Peiris spilled Santner not long after.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-match series by 63 runs and are within grasp of their first Test series win against New Zealand since 2009.

Coming into the match, New Zealand had not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

With AFP Inputs