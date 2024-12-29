South Africa booked their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final after a gritty two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match in Centurion on Sunday. It was a brilliant show of resilience from the South Africa tail-enders as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen stitched together a sensational partnership to guide their team to victory. As a result, South Africa remain on top of the WTC points table with the PCT of 66.67. The fight for the second spot continues with Australia (58.89) slightly ahead of India (55.88) with two matches remaining in their ongoing Test series. New Zealand are fourth in the list with a PCT of 48.21 while Sri Lanka are currently fifth with 45.45.

India cannot afford any more losses in the ongoing series against Australia as that can be the end of their WTC Final dream. If the series finishes 1-1, India can qualify if Sri Lanka win one Test against Australia in their two-match series and the other encounter ends in a draw.

If India win the series 2-1, they will qualify if Australia win only one match in their series against Sri Lanka. If it ends 2-2, India will qualify if Australia fail to win a single match against Sri Lanka.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared an unbeaten 51-run ninth wicket partnership as South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets on the fourth day of the first Test in Centurion on Sunday.

Needing 148 runs to win, South Africa crashed to 99 for eight owing to superb bowling by Mohammad Abbas, who had career-best figures of six for 54.

But Rabada went on the attack, hitting 31 not out, before Jansen (16 not out) hit the winning runs.

(With AFP inputs)