Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance on Tuesday night to outplay Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in match number 35 of IPL 2023. Chasing a stiff target of 208, MI were stopped at 152 for nine. Noor Ahmad took three wickets, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma scalped two apiece while Hardik Pandya grabbed one for GT. Shubman Gill and David Miller guided GT to 207 for 6 in 20 overs after MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gill hit a 34-ball 56, David Miller scored 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar smashed a quickfire 21-ball 42. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

After the win, GT rose to the second spot in the points table with 10 points. The big win over MI not only gave them two points but also boosted their net run rate. The Hardik Pandya-led side has as many points to their credit as that of Chennai Super Kings, but MS Dhoni and Co. occupy the top spot on the basis of a better net run rate. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have slipped to the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Check out the updated points table here:



Orange Cap

Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill has rose to the fourth spot with the help of his fifty against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. This means that Virat Kohli slipped to the fifth spot with the top four slots remaining unchanged.

Purple Cap

In the leading wicket-takers' list, Rashid Khan has now claimed the Purple Cap with 14 wickets to his name. This sees Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal all slipping a spot each and taking the second, third and fourth spots, respectively.

In the next IPL 2023 game, Royal Challengers Bangalore host Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru