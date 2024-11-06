The Indian cricket team is facing a lot of flak since losing the Test series at home against New Zealand. A 3-0 clean sweep at home was unthinkable till recent past but it has turned into reality. A lot many critics have said that the top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing domestic cricket tournaments like Ranji Trophy have added to their poor form. "The big learning for the selectors from this home season is that do not rest the already well-rested players because of their stature. I say this again, both Rohit & Virat would only have benefited from playing the Duleep Trophy start of the season," wrote Sanjay Manjrekar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, however, believes it is unfair to compare the two eras given the amount of cricket being played now. "It is unlike Kapil paaji and Sunny sir's days, volume of cricket has increased exponentially. It takes a lot out of cricketers," Prasad told PTI.

"I think, the one-off Irani Cup match is where the BCCI can make it mandatory for stars to show up for the Rest of India team but they have to slot it at a time which is not overlapping with a Test series.

"I do not know why the rotation system started by us to ensure breaks for players has been done away with, you did not need all the stars to play against Bangladesh," he said.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that it is never too late to arrange a practice match.

"Let's just hope that good sense prevails, and even now, though it's too late, some warm-up games can be arranged, even if it's against the State A teams like Queensland A and Victoria A. These warm-up games will give the first-timers to Australia and youngsters good practice and a better chance to succeed," Gavaskar added.