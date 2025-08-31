United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: Raring for a win, United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan come up against each other in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series. Both the sides faced defeats in their respective campaign openers that were against Pakistan. Afghanistan were outplayed by Pakistan by a 39-run margin in the series opener. After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 182 for 7 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Salman Ali Agha's fiery fifty. In the chase of 183 runs, Afghanistan were bowled out for 143.

UAE suffered a 31-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Saim Ayub scored 69 while Hasan Nawaz slammed 56 as Pakistan posted 207 all out in 20 overs after opting to bat first. In the chase, UAE were restricted to 176 for 8 in 20 overs, with Hasan Ali (3 for 47) being the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series take place?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of the T20I Tri-Series will take place on Monday, September 1.

Where will the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series be held?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of the T20I Tri-Series will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series start?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of the T20I Tri-Series will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of the T20I Tri-Series will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of T20I Tri-Series?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match of the T20I Tri-Series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)