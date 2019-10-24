The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa. Defending champions India have been pooled with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and debutants Japan in Group A, while the hosts South Africa are in Group D alongside the Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and Canada. The tournament featuring 16 teams will be held across four cities and eight venues from January 17 to February 9.

Hosts South Africa hosted the same tournament way back in 1998, while lifted the trophy in 2014. They will take on Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on January 17.

India, who won the last edition in New Zealand, will open their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 19.

In other matches slated over the first few days, New Zealand take on Japan, who will be making their debut in an ICC global event, at the North West University Oval In Potchefstroom on January 18, while Nigeria, who are also making their ICC event debut, will face last edition's runners-up Australia in Kimberley on January 20 for their opening game.

The tournament features top 11 full members from the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions Nigeria (Africa), UAE (Asia), Japan (East Asia Pacific), Canada (Americas) and Scotland (Europe) who have earned qualification by beating their regional opponents.

Before the main event, the teams will play warm-up matches from January 12-15 in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, West Indies, England, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Scotland

Group D: South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada