BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made his priorities clear after taking office on Wednesday. BCCI has to recover 372 million US dollars from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Sourav Ganguly said that he will help the cricket board recover its dues. "ICC matter is important for everyone to know, India is supposed to get 372 million dollars from the ICC in the five-year cycle, which is a lot heavy at the back end. Because there are two World tournaments, there's the 2021 World Cup in Australia and then they come back for India for Champions Trophy, so a lot of ICC money is the back end money," Ganguly said during the press conference.

"Till now we got whatever it is but we will make sure we get our dues," he added.

Ganguly is the first India cricketer after the Maharaja of Vizianagaram to become the president of Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly has been joined by Jay Shah as the new secretary and Arun Dhumal as the treasurer in his team. He promised of a corruption-free and same-for-all BCCI.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India," he said.

Ganguly, who became the 39th BCCI President for a nine-month period, added that he will support Kohli in every manner.

"Virat Kohli has taken the Indian team to a new level. We have been with him and we will be with him," Ganguly said.

Ganguly retired from Test cricket in 2008 after accumulating 7,212 runs which included 16 centuries.