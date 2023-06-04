United Arab Emirates will be squaring off against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be first match for West Indies under the guidance of their new coach and former captain Darren Sammy. This match will be a great practice for both the teams as they will be featuring in the upcoming ODI World Cup qualifiers in the UAE. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward.

When will the UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 4.

Where will the UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Advertisement

What time will the UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match start?

The UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The UAE vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Fan Code App.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)