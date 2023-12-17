Pakistan's star pacer Ubaid Shah shone with the ball as the team bundled out the United Arab Emirates for 193 runs in the semi-final match of the U19 Asia Cup. Right-arm pacer Shah returned figures of 4 for 44 in 9.5 overs. One of his wickets included that of UAE captain Aayan Afzal Khan, who scored 55 runs. Shah cleaned up Afzal Khan for the final wicket of the UAE innings and what followed was a fiery celebration from the pacer. He didn't shy away from expressing himself in front of the dismissed batter but the reaction of Afzal Khan was quite unexpected.

While in general cases, the batters often get involved in a face-off with the bowlers, Afzal Khan came up with a unique reaction. He gave a thumbs up to pacer Shah, who was celebrating right in front of him.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first instance in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in which the celebration of a Pakistani pacer has hogged limelight.

An aggressive celebration was witnessed by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Zeeshan too when the team faced India in the tournament on December 10.

The pacer succeeded in finding the outside edge of the bat of India batter Rudra Patel, with the ball flying into the hands of the Pakistan wicketkeeper Saad Baig. The fast bowler was extremely elated with the wicket but seemed to have let his emotions get the better of him a little

The incident took place in 12th over. Rudra was looking to punch the ball through the covers but was beaten. The wicket-keeper made no mistake in grabbing the ball after it kissed the India star's bat.

Pakistan eventually beat India by 8 wickets in the game.