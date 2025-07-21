Former India stars stood like a single unit and expressed their displeasure in playing against Pakistan in the ongoing edition of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham. Both the teams were to face each other on Sunday but the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, and others refused to play due to the political tensions against Pakistan, resulting in the match being called-off. The WCL organisers shared a statement on their X account, detailing the decision of cancellation and said their intention while conducting the match was to recreate some "happy memories."

As the match between India and Pakistan got cancelled, a picture of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn with Pakistan great Shahid Afridi is now going viral on social media. It is worth noting that Ajay is also a co-owner of the ongoing WCL.

Ajay's picture with Afridi has created a lot of buzz as the fans are slamming him for meeting and posing with the Pakistan cricketer, who mocked the Indian army during the border tensions between the two countries.

Ajay Devgan meets Shahid Afridi happily. These celebs desh bhakti will remain for PR only, rest they will do anything for money and don't care about the people of the country. pic.twitter.com/FqfKTMPNOm — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) July 20, 2025

You can't trust on any Bollywood celebrities, Now Ajay Devgan is talking with Pakistani terrorist Shahid Afridi.



Any words for these celebrities! pic.twitter.com/QACPFZ6t7g — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) July 20, 2025

But, what is the truth behind the picture?

The picture which is going viral and creating the controversy on social media is actually from the 2024 edition of the WCL. Ajay went to witness the final match of WCL 2024 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham between India Champions and Pakistan Champions, which was won by the former.

Ajay Devgn did not meet Shahid Afridi after the Pahalgam attack; the image is from the World Championship of Legends held in 2024 in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/nD8NMLIkHK — Only Fact (@OnlyFactIndia) July 21, 2025

Coming to the ongoing season, the league stage match between India and Pakistan was cancelled but the two teams can play each other again in the semi-finals, if they both qualify.

The organisers already need to be prepared for such a situation, with a potential final between India and Pakistan also a likely outcome, if they both qualify for the semi-finals and win their respective penultimate matches.

When Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan was asked about the tournament's immediate future from here on, he sai that the WCL will continue as per the fixture decided, with no changes ahead. He further said that WCL might need to step in if the two teams face each other again in the knockouts.

"All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, we're currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams," he said.