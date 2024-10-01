Bengal cricketer Asif Hossain died at the age of 28 after sustaining a fatal injury due to falling from the stairs at his residence. The 28-year-old cricketer was looking to make it to the senior Bengal team and his performances in the Bengal T20 League earned him a lot of praise. According to reports from his family, he was in good health before the accident and following the incident, he was rushed to a well-known private hospital in Kolkata. However, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The family and friends of the young cricketer were left shocked by the accident and teammates as well as senior cricketers expressed their condolences after the accident.

Asif Hossain played for Bengal in various age groups and he was recently in the headlines after slamming 99 runs in a match during the Bengal T20 League. Earlier in 2024, he signed with Sporting Union in the first division of Bengal club cricket and he had aspirations of playing Ranji Trophy for his state.

The Bengal senior men's cricket team paid a heartfelt tribute to Asif as they observed a minute's silence ahead of their practice session on Tuesday to honour his life and contributions to the game.