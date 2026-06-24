Shoaib Akhtar, one of the greatest cricketers to have played for Pakistan, has reportedly had to face a personal tragedy. Media outlets in Pakistan have reported that Akhtar's elder brother has died. In a statement shared on his social media accounts, formerly known as Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar also confirmed that his elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, has passed away. Several fans and former Pakistani cricketers have taken to social media to express their condolences at the tragedy. However, the reason behind Shahid's death wasn't revealed.

"I'm very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning," Shoaib Akhtar posted on his social media accounts.

Even former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif confirmed the news of the death of Shoaib Akhtar's brother. He wrote on Facebook: "We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return. Shoaib Akhtar's brother, Shahid Akhtar, has passed away. Funeral prayer will be held after H8 cemetery. Request for prayers."

About 5 years ago, the former Pakistan pacer had met with another personal tragedy when his mother died. With the death of his brother, Shoaib Akhtar has lost another beloved member of his family.

Since he retired from the game, Shoaib Akhtar has become an active cricket pundit. He regularly features on news media outlets and panel discussions during major cricketing events. The retired pacer, known for his express pace, regularly featured on Pakistani media outlets during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which the Indian team won.

Akhtar has also been quite vocal about the long-standing issues in Pakistan cricket that are preventing the country's national team from hitting the same heights it achieved in the 1990s and early 2000s. He has often highlighted both administrative and performance concerns within Pakistan cricket that continue to hurt the country's sporting ambitions.

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