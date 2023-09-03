Former India batter Subaramaniam Badrinath took a dig at captain Rohit Sharma following his dismissal against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. The India vs Pakistan match ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport, washing out the entire second innings. Rohit opted to bat first against Pakistan, but his decision backfired on overcast conditions as Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shaha and Haris Rauf bamboozled India's top order.

Rohit's struggles against left-arm quicks continued as he was cleaned up by Shaheen in the fifth over with a sharp nip-backer. He scored 11 runs off 22 balls, hitting two boundaries in his innings.

Taking to social media, Badrinath shared a still from a blockbuster Tamil film 'Chennai 600028' where a batter was dismissed in a similar fashion like Rohit.

"Too identical (the shot I meant)," Badrinath captioned the post with a lauging emoji.

India's top-order crumbled to the pace and gule of Pakistan pacer, as the Rohit-led side was bowled out for 266.

Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) played crucial knocks to take India to respectable total.

"I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets," Shaheen told broadcasters Star Sports before the match was called off.

He added: "Every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better."

However, the the match was called off without a single ball being bowled in the second innings.

The result means Pakistan are through to the Super 4 stage with four points from Group.

India now need to beat Nepal in their next match on Monday to join them.