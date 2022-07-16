New Zealand on Friday defeated Ireland by a narrow margin in the third and final ODI to whitewash the series 3-0. The match in Dublin was an action-packed affair as it held its suspense till the final ball. A total of 719 runs were scored in the game but only one run made the difference between the two sides by the end of the complete 100 overs. From Curtis Campher's stunning run-out to Blair Tickner's thrilling last over finish, the match had a lot of entertainment for the fans.

Amidst all, Tom Latham's glass window-breaking six also grabbed attention of the spectators. On the first ball of the 19th over, the southpaw danced down the track and hit an Andy McBrine delivery over long-on for a six. The ball bounced just after the boundary ropes and hit the glass window that followed the advertisement board.

Watch the video here:

Latham scored 30 runs off 26 balls before losing his wicket to Curtis Campher. His innings was laced three fours and a six.

New Zealand posted 360/6 batting first. Martin Guptill scored 115 while Henry Nicholls also helped the team's cause with a 79-run knock. Joshua Little picked two wickets but conceded at an economy rate of 8.4 runs per over in his quota of 10 overs.

In reply, Ireland were limited to 359/9 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs, despite centuries from Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108). Matt Henry returned figures of 4/68, while Mitchell Santner picked 3 for 71.

New Zealand and Ireland will resume their contest with a three-match T20I series, starting on Monday.