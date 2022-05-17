England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that Tom Harrison would be stepping down as the CEO after more than seven years in the role. He will be leaving the organisation in June. The ECB Board will now begin a comprehensive search process to identify the next CEO who will lead the ECB and work with stakeholders across cricket to ensure the continued growth and development of the sport.

"Clare Connor, currently Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, has agreed to become interim CEO when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor is in post," an official ECB release stated.

Since taking up the role of CEO in January 2015, Harrison has overseen record levels of investment across the game at all levels and has led the delivery of the ECB's ‘Inspiring Generations' strategy, which aims to make cricket a bigger and more accessible and inclusive sport. He also led the ECB's response to the coronavirus pandemic as cricket confronted unprecedented financial challenges and became the first sport to achieve the return of competitive international fixtures in July 2020.

Tom Harrison said: “It has been a huge honour to be CEO of the ECB for the past seven years. Cricket is an extraordinary force for good in the world and my goal has been to make the game bigger and ensure more people and more communities in England and Wales feel they have a place in this sport. The long-term health of cricket depends on its ability to grow and remain relevant and be more inclusive in an ever-changing world."

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging, but we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket's biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be. I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work," he further stated.

The growth of the game – including the launch of children's participation programmes All Stars and Dynamos - has been supported by significantly increased investment in the sport, as the ECB's annual revenue almost trebled during Harrison's tenure.