Unarguably an icon for this generation of cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin's numbers speak for themselves. The spinner has tormented batting attacks from all across the world, especially in red-ball cricket. However, there was a phase in Ashwin's life where an injury forced him to think long and hard about his career. In fact, Ashwin had told his wife Prithi that the home series against Australia (earlier this year) could become his last. In an interview, Ashwin opened up on that phase in his career and more.

"I'm very proud of what I've done in my life not just because of wickets or runs. But how consistently I have been to able to reinvent myself. One thing that really plagues cricketers or anybody as they grow old is insecurity. For me, it's how cricketers get locked when they get older and when they get experienced; you want to hold on to something so tight, that you eventually end up breaking your own neck," Ashwin told Indian Express when asked how he has evolved with age.

Speaking of the knee issue, Ashwin said that he felt his career was on the brink of its conclusion not long ago.

"When I came back from Bangladesh, I told my wife that the Australia series could become my last series. I used to have some knee issues. I told I am going to change my action because it really got a lot of momentum and with that when I was landing, my knee was buckling a little bit. I hadn't done enough workload because of the T20 World Cup but I was not just not happy with the way the ball was coming, it was just scrambling a little bit here.

"By the second Test (in Bangladesh) it started to pain. It was really swelling up. So just thinking okay, how do I do this? Because I bowled really well for three-four years, right? To change my action, it's got to be the most stupid and ridiculous thing to do. So I came back and said, listen, there's a lot of load on the knee, it's time to change and I'm going to go back to my action that used to bowl in 2013-14," he revealed.

Advertisement

The veteran off-spinner even decided to make some changes to his action to get rid of the knee pain. Thankfully, it worked.

"So I went to Bangalore, I had to take an injection at that point in time, so, I changed my action. I started bowling and my knee pain went away. I practised for three-four days in Nagpur and I went into the Test match without having played a game with that action at all. On the first day of the Test, I didn't even feel like a bowler for three to four overs but I was able to get on with it because of the awareness I have.

"And I am proud of the Player of the Series award. I think that is probably one of the best series I have had and the best bowling performance for me in a series in the last four-five years. I have done a lot of good stuff in the last five years, but still, it felt like that. Looking back, I feel so proud of having done that at 36. If I can change my action and put my career at stake, I don't think there can be a greater challenge in life. A lot of people tend to get insecure. They don't want to do something else and fail. It is very easy for me to play another four tests with the same action, maybe pick up 15, or 16 wickets, and not feel good about myself," the world no. 1 test bowler concluded.