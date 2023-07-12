Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal's infamous dropped catch during the 2008 encounter against West Indies has attained legendary status over the years with social media users turning it into a hilarious meme. Chris Gayle mistimed a delivery from Umar Gul and the ball went high up into the air with Ajmal being the favourite to take the catch. However, he was slightly distracted by the presence of Shoaib Malik in his vicinity and the ball dropped safely away from his reach. The video has been doing the rounds of social media till now and a similar instance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League has sparked comparisons.

Nellai Royal Kings made their way to the final of TNPL 2023 after defeating Dindigul Dragons but not before creating one of the funniest moments of this edition of the competition. Subodh Bhati top-edged a delivery from Kings pacer M Poiyamozhi and the ball flew towards the fine-leg fielder.

Lakshay Jain was positioned at fine-leg and ideally, it was supposed to be his catch. However, the wicket-keeper and the fielder at short third-man also decided to run backwards to complete the catch.

It resulted in a complete lack of communication between the three fielders and at the very last moment, the wicket-keeper and the short third-man fielder decided to give up on the chase. But, it was too late as Jain was completely distracted by the incident and the ball dropped in the middle of the three fielders.

The fans on social media were quick to comment on the incident and they came up with hilarious memes.