Star India batter Virat Kohli took a flight to London on Friday, hours after taking part in the team's T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai. The Indian players landed in New Delhi during the early hours on Thursday after travelling for 16 hours in a chartered flight from Barbados. The players then met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who felicitated them and also ate breakfast with the entire contingent. After that, the team took another chartered flight from New Delhi to Mumbai, where fans were waiting for the team.

The players took part in an open bus victory parade, with thousand gathered at Mumbai's Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the world champions.

After the parade, the team reached Wankhede Stadium, where BCCI had organised a separate felicitation ceremony. The BCCI distributed Rs 125 crore prize money to the team, as announced after the final.

The entire danced to songs and performed a victory lap, before heading back to their respective homes. However, Kohli was spotted taking a flight to London, reportedly to meet his wife Anushka Sharma and kids -- Vamika and Akaay.

16 hours flight from Barbados to Delhi, went to team's hotel, met PM, departed for Mumbai, joined the team bus parade, reached Wankhede, had a speech, danced, had a victory lap and then departed for London.



As per reports, the 36-year-old left India on a private chartered flight bound to London at 3:15 am and landed by 12:45 pm (IST).

Anushka had been spotted at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York for the iconic India vs. Pakistan game but had stayed away from the rest of the tournament.

Kohli had a disappointing run in the run up to the T20 World Cup final, but fired when it mattered the most. Prior to the final, he had only registered 75 runs. However, he scored a 'Man of the Match' worthy 76 in the all-important clash.

Kohli announced his T20I retirement moments after India were crowned champions. The batting maestro, however, will continue to play the longer formats.

