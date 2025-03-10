India captain Rohit Sharma led the team to an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title on Sunday in Dubai. In the final, India beat New Zealand by four wickets, thanks to a quickfire 76 from Rohit in the chase. With his knock, Rohit played down talks over his fitness and retirement, leading India to a never-before-seen achievement. There was a lot of buzz surrounding Rohit's future ahead of the final, with reports suggesting that the Indian captain could take a call on his future after the Champions Trophy final.

Amid Team India's celebrations, batting great Sunil Gavaskar shared his views on the future of Rohit and other veteran cricketers. Gavaskar hoped that Rohit and others can delay their retirements as their absence would leave a big void in the dressing room.

"Their absence will be such a big hole. Fingers crossed that it doesn't happen but time waits for nobody. So, we just hope it will be delayed as much as possible," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

During a post-match press conference, Rohit addressed the situation over his future and quashed his retirement rumours.

"I am not going to reitre from this format. Going forward please don't spread rumours. There are no future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit came to the party when it mattered the most, getting India off to a rapid start in the chase of 252. It gave India a headstart early on as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's dismissals in the space of three balls had derailed India's chase at one point.

"To have the result (going) our way is a great feeling," Rohit said after winning the player of the match award.

Asked about his attack-at-all-cost strategy since the last 50 over World Cup, Rohit explained the rationale behind the move.

"It was not natural to me, but something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management.

"I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai earlier and now Gauti (Gambhir) bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this," the 'Hit Man' said.