Andre Russell has opened up about Phil Simmons's comments claiming he can't "beg players" to play for the West Indies. The Windies head coach made the comments in regard to players opting for franchise cricket over international cricket. Russell had earlier shared an Instagram post with a picture of Simmons' comments and a caption that read "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!" Now, speaking to Daren Sammy during the ongoing Hundred tournament in England, Russell said he was expecting to be 'thrown under the bus'.

"I'm going to be quiet, because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear," Russell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus... I was expecting it," the star all-rounder said.

He went on to insist that he wants to keep playing for the West Indies and even win two World Cups with them.

"Of course, of course. The maroon is all over. Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies. I don't regret saying this just now. I really enjoyed playing for Jamaica Tallawahs but those two hundreds, it would be more special coming in international cricket," Russell said.

"I always want to play and give back. But, at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, you terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career," he added.

"It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because, at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day," he concluded.